This machine lets you make movie theater popcorn at home.

The DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper uses hot air to quickly and healthily pop up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn.

The popper is compact and includes a measuring cup that doubles as a butter melting tray.

The machine comes in four colors: aqua, gray, red and white.

The DASH popcorn maker is backed by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and is available on Amazon