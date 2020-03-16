Global  

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday.

Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed the news later in the evening on social media.

Joe Biden, via Twitter When Sen.

Bernie Sanders was asked if he would also commit to a female vice president, he responded, “In all likelihood, I will.” Political analysts have suggested Sen.

Kamala Harris, Sen.

Amy Klobuchar, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, former Georgia statehouse lawmaker Stacey Abrams and Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer could all be potential candidates.

The Democratic presidential debate was held on Sunday without an audience due to the coronavirus.

Joe Biden vows to select female running mate as Democratic presidential nominee

The US will have its first female vice president in the nation's history if Joe Biden defeats...
The Age - Published Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesFOXNews.comMediaiteNYTimes.com


Who are the women probably on Joe Biden’s short list for vice president?

In Sunday's Democratic presidential debate, former vice president Joe Biden said he'd pick a woman as...
Seattle Times - Published


HecdoMondo

' M ' 👹 RT @theblaze: Joe Biden commits to choosing a female running mate so his administration 'will look like the country' https://t.co/PXM7nJU2Ai 4 minutes ago

willbarrett_1

William B. RT @DailyCaller: Joe Biden Promises That He Will Have A Woman Running Mate. https://t.co/HxKF3UTr09 7 minutes ago

Trina__D

Trina D. Biden commits to female running mate, touts electability in heads-up debate with Sanders - ABC News - https://t.co/Sl8ZcyunLb via @ABC 12 minutes ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @rapplerdotcom: White House hopeful Joe Biden committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democrat… 13 minutes ago

lopiloo

Lesley RT @Renegade_Inc: This will not end well: Joe Biden commits to picking female running mate if he wins Democrat nomination https://t.co/QAlT… 14 minutes ago

NaijaAgencyNews

Naija News Agency Biden commits to female running mate if he is Democratic nominee https://t.co/KO634tNPyG 14 minutes ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Biden commits to female running mate if he is Democratic nominee https://t.co/6UiTCMhMTV https://t.co/V4MfOGlwX1 14 minutes ago

CiciGtz

CiciG1 RT @SGIhasMyHeart01: He's going to need alot more than a female running mate to beat @realDonaldTrump🇺🇸 😂⬇️😂⬇️😂⬇️😂⬇️ https://t.co/yGY92jT2Em 15 minutes ago


Joe Biden Pledges To Choose A Woman Vice President [Video]

Joe Biden Pledges To Choose A Woman Vice President

The former vice president said he would pick a woman as his running mate if he secures the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Face Off In Final Democratic Debate [Video]

Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Face Off In Final Democratic Debate

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:48Published
