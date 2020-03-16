Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points At opening, the S&P 500 also fell by nearly eight percent.

Nasdaq fell by close to six percent.

The plunge follows the Fed's interest rate slash down to near-zero.

It's likely the move by the Federal Reserve was seen as a desperate act to stabilize markets.

Kit Juckes, Societe Generale, via NBC News Analysts also indicate that the move addresses just a small part of the current financial challenges.

Greg McBride, Bankrate.

Com, via NBC News