Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.

Olga Kurylenko, via Instagram Kurylenko starred as Camille in 2008’s ‘Quantum of Solace’ opposite Daniel Craig’s Bond.

Her announcement comes less than two weeks after MGM pushed the release of the new Bond film, ‘No Time to Die,’ from May to November.

The former Bond girl is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both in self-isolation as well.

One of James Bond's lovely ladies on-screen has come out in real-life to say she has coronavirus --...
The actress famous as Bond girl in 2008's 'Quantum of Solace' reveals that she is now 'locked up at...
