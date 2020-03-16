Global  

12 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

12 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

12 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi.

This brings the state total up to 12 confirmed cases.

12 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Good afternoon, everyone.

Thanks for joining us.

Two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in mississippi, one of them here in north mississippi.

According to the state department of health, the new cases were reported in monroe county and pearl river counties.

The were identified today and brings the state's total to 12 confirmed cases.

There are cases reported in copiah, forrest, hancock, hinds, leflore,



