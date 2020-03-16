Matthew Perry hilariously throws shade at 'The Bachelor'

On Feb.

7, actor Matthew Perry finally joined Instagram.

Even though he already has more than 6 million followers, the “Friends” star is still figuring out how to use the social media platform.

On March 11, E!

News posted on their Instagram page about a “showdown of the century” on “The Bachelor".

In response, Perry took to the comments to express his annoyance with what the industry has become.

“What has happened to show business?” Perry grumpily replied on the post.

So far, the comment has received more than 1,100 likes along with several replies from entertained fans.

This isn’t the only funny remark Perry has left on Instagram.

On March 15, he commented on a post of fellow “Friends” star Courteney Cox doing TikTok dances.

Writing, “Hi honey, what the h*** just happened?”