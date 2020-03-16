Global  

Trump Tests Negative For The Corona Virus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump’s doctor said he tested negative for the coronavirus.

Now Trump is extending a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to stop the corona virus from spreading.

Trump was tested because he met with a Brazilian delegation where one member was tested positive.

According to Reuters, Trump wants people to reconsider non-essential travel and might restrict domestic travel.

U.S. airlines said they will cut more flights as the virus dropped a large in demand for flights.

