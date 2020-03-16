Global  

Chinese university sets up 300 dining tables outdoor to avoid spread of coronavirus

Chinese university sets up 300 dining tables outdoor to avoid spread of coronavirus

Chinese university sets up 300 dining tables outdoor to avoid spread of coronavirus

University in central China set up over 300 dining tables outdoors to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The drone video, shot in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province on March 15, shows more than 300 dining tables with around 1200 seats being placed on the square in front of the building at Henan University of Technology.

According to reports, the tables are for students who stay at school to use.

They can also choose to have their meals being delivered to their dorms or takeaway their food by themselves.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

