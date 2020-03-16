Chaotic scenes at coronavirus checkpoint in Manila

Chaotic scenes at a checkpoint in Manila, the Philippines today (March 16) as soldiers enforced a quarantine lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The footage was captured on a road out of the capital towards San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan this afternoon.

Residents said soldiers were refusing to let anybody who did not have ID or evidence of their home or place of work go through.

Everyone's temperature was also checked to prevent sick people from getting in or out.

Military checkpoints were set up last Sunday (March 15) around Metro Manila the country's capital region, as a strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.