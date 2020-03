Gov. Parson: Missouri to ramp up COVID-19 testing

COUNTY.THIS MIDDAY, THEGOVERNOR OF MISSOUSAYS THE STATE WILLRAMP UP TESTING FORTHE CORONAVIRUS THISWEEK AND WILL BETESTING THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE EACH DAY BYAPRIL FIRST.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN WAS WITH THEGOVERNOR EARLIER THISMORNING AND JOINS USLIVE WITH THESE NEWDETAILS.THE GOVERNORANNOUNCED THAT BYTOMORROW A LAB ATWASHINGTON UNIVERSITYIN ST LOUIS WILL BE ABLETO CONDUCT TESTS FORCORONAVIRUMIZZOU IS ALSO WORKINGON ROLLING OUT ATESTING PROGRAM.THE DIRECTOR OF THESTATE HEALTH DEPT IT'SWORKING WITH PRIVATEGROUPS LIKE THIS LAB INLEE'S SUMMIT WHICH CANDO ABOUT ONE-THOUSANDTESTS PER DAY.BY APRIL FIRST - THEY'LLHAVE MORE HELP FROMTHE FEDERALGOVERNMENT WHERE THESTATE CAN TEST JUSTABOUT EVERYONE WITH ACOUGH AND A FEVERABOVE 100.4 DEGREES.THE GOAL IS TO I-DPEOPLE WITH THE VIRUSAND ISOLATE THEM TOSLOW THE SPREAD.BUT THE GOVERNORWARNED: DON'T RELYSOLELY ON THEGOVERNMENT - EACHPERSON HAS A DUTY TOTAKE A SERIOUSAPPROACH TO THISPANDEMIC.Gov.

Mike Parson /Missouri"At the end of the day, peoplearegoing to have to take someresponsibility on their own.

Thegovernment isn't going to beable tofix all this.

We're going to bethere todo everything we can possibly tohelp the people of this statebut atsome point there's going to havetobe some common sense use andthere's going to have to be somepersonal responsibility of howwedeal with this issue."HERE ON THE LOCALEVEL - THE K-C MAYORAND HEALTH DIRECTORHAVE A BUSY SCHEDUTODAY:THEY'LL MEET WITHLEADERS OF LOCALHOSPITALS - HOST ACONFERENCE CALL WITHSCHOOLSUPERINTENDENTS ANDMEET WITH THE REST OFTHE CITY COUNCIL ASTHEY CONTINUE TO ROLLOUT PLANS TO RESPONDTO THE CORONAVIRUS.REPORTING LIVE IN