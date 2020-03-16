Things the CDC Wants You to Consider Before Traveling Within the U.S. now < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:11s - Published Things the CDC Wants You to Consider Before Traveling Within the U.S. If you’re still wondering if you should travel within the U.S., the CDC says you should consider these six things before you head out the door. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 0

