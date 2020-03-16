Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test': https://t.co/uDW5yEaf3Y #worldhealthorganization 17 minutes ago

enduringbrexit

[insert name here] @jemmingham @jonworth Or are you saying that Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, who said the… https://t.co/RB3z4k8AjD 3 days ago

kion_group

KION Group Getting a grip on algorithms: The World Economic Forum wants to create an "ethics switch" to prevent artificial gen… https://t.co/3KZwE8VTia 6 days ago

BeaufortEve

Beaufort Cit OfTheWorld who just"Brexited"england! RT @SkyNewsPolitics: Former Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Pascal Lamy says Boris Johnson is “Trump-like” and “wants dis… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test'

The director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges countries to "test every suspected case of Covid-19", as "we cannot fight this fire blindfolded".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic' [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.