The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaufort Cit OfTheWorld who just"Brexited"england! RT @SkyNewsPolitics : Former Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Pascal Lamy says Boris Johnson is “Trump-like” and “wants dis… 1 week ago

KION Group Getting a grip on algorithms: The World Economic Forum wants to create an "ethics switch" to prevent artificial gen… https://t.co/3KZwE8VTia 6 days ago

[insert name here] @jemmingham @jonworth Or are you saying that Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, who said the… https://t.co/RB3z4k8AjD 3 days ago