Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears

Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:31s - Published < > Embed
Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears

Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears

Video footage from Monday (March 16) shows workers spray disinfectants at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid growing fears.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears

Video footage from Monday (March 16) shows workers spray disinfectants at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid growing fears.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indonesian hospital to begin screening all visitors amid coronavirus fears [Video]

Indonesian hospital to begin screening all visitors amid coronavirus fears

The M. Djamil Padang General Hospital (RSUP) will begin implementing visitor screenings on Thursday, amid the coronavirus scare. Video footage from Wednesday (March 11) shows security checking the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.