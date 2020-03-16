Global  

Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test'

Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test'

Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test'

The director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges countries to "test every suspected case of Covid-19", as "we cannot fight this fire blindfolded".

