Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' The director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges countries to "test every suspected case of Covid-19", as "we cannot fight this fire blindfolded".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DMC RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' https://t.co/1thG0AYcGz 57 seconds ago Independent.ie #VIDEO Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' https://t.co/1thG0AYcGz 4 minutes ago Fraze RT @nickeardleybbc: World Health Organisation tells countries to "test, test, test" for Coronavirus "You cannot fight a fire blindfolded" 27 minutes ago Col Turner RT @DoubleClefMgmt: Coronavirus updates: Canada closes borders to foreigners, as WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' – live news http… 37 minutes ago NewsTeq Coronavirus updates: Canada closes borders to foreigners, as WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' – live news… https://t.co/1G4Tpg0Yg7 50 minutes ago Woz One for you ⁦@Conservatives ⁦@WHO⁩ says test test test & you say, don’t think so.......really? #covidー19uk Corona… https://t.co/zAQspoeeU1 53 minutes ago Defeat Trump #TrumpCoronavirusFail 🇺🇸 Coronavirus updates: Canada closes borders to foreigners, as WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' – live news https://t.co/qAAO0YF7Iv 54 minutes ago Pedro Corbett Coronavirus updates: Canada closes borders to foreigners, as WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test' – live news https://t.co/WxWNqHTh5W 59 minutes ago