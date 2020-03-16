|
Coronavirus: WHO tells countries to 'test, test, test'
The director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges countries to "test every suspected case of Covid-19", as "we cannot fight this fire blindfolded".
|All countries must “test, test, test” people for Covid-19, the head of the World Health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|Co-Diagnostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:CODX) COVID-19 test will be exclusively distributed in Ecuador by...
Proactive Investors - Published
