Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Freaked Out By The Market's Gyrations? Here Are Some More Sedate Options

Freaked Out By The Market's Gyrations? Here Are Some More Sedate Options

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Freaked Out By The Market's Gyrations? Here Are Some More Sedate Options

Freaked Out By The Market's Gyrations? Here Are Some More Sedate Options

Even during a downturn, the stock market is essential for building wealth.

But that's only if you can emotionally and financially handle the risk.

It's not, however, a good place to put your savings when you can't deal with volatility.

If that's the case, Business Insider reports it's better to store cash in a high-yield savings account, CD, or money-market account.

Interest rates on high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts have dropped even further in the wake of the coronavirus.

However, that's no reason to write them off.

They're both better than a regular savings or checking account when it comes to low fees and earning potential.

And if you feel you can comfortably tie up your money for a number of years, consider CDs, or certificates of deposit.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JooCarlosPrad10

João Carlos Prados RT @XHNews: Freaked out by the market's gyrations? Here are some more sedate options https://t.co/ATUlx6NHEz 2 days ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @XHNorthAmerica: Freaked out by the market's gyrations? Here are some more sedate options https://t.co/AOoH7bGU7v 2 days ago

XHNews

China Xinhua News Freaked out by the market's gyrations? Here are some more sedate options https://t.co/ATUlx6NHEz 2 days ago

XHNorthAmerica

Xinhua North America Freaked out by the market's gyrations? Here are some more sedate options https://t.co/AOoH7bGU7v 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Freaked Out By The Market's Gyrations? Here Are Some More Sedate Options [Video]

Freaked Out By The Market's Gyrations? Here Are Some More Sedate Options

Even during a downturn, the stock market is essential for building wealth. But that&apos;s only if you can emotionally and financially handle the risk.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.