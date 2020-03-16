Coronavirus | EU travel ban to Siddhivinayak shutdown: Top 10 updates on Monday

The number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed 110 on March 16, 2020.

With cases continuing to rise, albeit slowly, various state governments as well as the Centre imposed fresh restrictive measures to curb widespread infection.

The Government barred passengers from European Union, Turkey and United Kingdom from coming to India from March 18.

Various states imposed curbs on the number of people allowed to gather at a particular place.

Popular spots like temples were shut down in many places, while varsities advised students to either stay inside hostels or go back home.

