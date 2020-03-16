Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To Almost Zero

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To Almost Zero

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To Almost Zero

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To Almost Zero

Additionally, the Fed announced it would add to its emergency actions by buying $700 million worth of bonds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero as part of wide-ranging emergency intervention

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it would drop interest rates to zero and...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsyMotley Fool


Near-zero U.S. rates may not sink the dollar

When the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday, the dollar fell, since the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnknownFascio

Unknown Fascio Federal Reserve: *cuts interest rate to 0%* We did it boys, the Banks are No more.#FederalReserve #coronapocolypse 6 minutes ago

OrkneyBear

David S. Briggs Coronavirus: Donald Trump urges panic buyers to 'relax' as Federal Reserve cuts interest rate… https://t.co/JyxXebrlu7 6 minutes ago

AtlantaAgentMag

Atlanta Agent Fed cuts deep and NY Stock Exchange shuts down in response to coronavirus outbreak. @NAHBhome @nardotrealtor https://t.co/a82BgQvCEq 7 minutes ago

MiamiAgentMag

Miami Agent The Federal Reserve has announced an emergency interest rate cut of 1 percentage point. Here's what industry expert… https://t.co/osC2l8ZA2D 16 minutes ago

manaure2

Luis José González Castillo RT @Amdalleq: FEDERAL RESERVE SLASHES INTEREST RATE TO ZERO (BY 1%) FED TO PURCHASE AT LEAST $500 BILLION US TREASURIES AND AT LEAST $200… 17 minutes ago

KuRtBiRcH

S€NP∆i Federal reserve cuts benchmark interest rate to near zero and launches 700 billion dollar quantitative easing progr… https://t.co/cTmlWAhGcY 18 minutes ago

BetancourtBKC

Carlos I. Betancourt RT @BKCoinCapital: 1) In response to deteriorating economic conditions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Federal Reserve has decided… 24 minutes ago

DonnaReiter6

Donna R #PPC RT @LeonardRoxon: You can say whatever***you want about the @POTUS, but most leaders in the world can't come close to how he handles cur… 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Markets Plunge 12% Into the Close - 3 Things to Know in Stocks Going Forward [Video]

Markets Plunge 12% Into the Close - 3 Things to Know in Stocks Going Forward

The Federal Reserve rate cut is still useful. Stocks may fall more before they rise again. A rebound in stocks may be a strong one.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:02Published
What Is Economic Stimulus and How Does it Impact Markets? [Video]

What Is Economic Stimulus and How Does it Impact Markets?

There is monetary and fiscal stimulus. Let's get into it.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:47Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.