Midmorning With Aundrea - March 16, 2020 (Part1) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

A new exhibit allows people to use virtual reality technology to attend the 1963 march on washington, when dr. martin luther king junior gave his iconic ái have a dreamá speech it opened last week in chicago.

Adriana diaz was there.

-nats- when dr. martin luther king junior declared his dream on the steps of the lincoln memorial... -nats- more than 250 thousand people were there... and now in 2020... ...áyouá can step back to 1963... and be there too.

-nats- at chicago's dusable museum of african american history... ...a new virtual reality exhibit called "the march created by time studios, allows visitors to átime travelá nearly 6 decades... -nats- oscar winning actress viola davis is the narrator.

What was your reaction, viola, when you saw the finished product?

Oh my god.

I mean, oh my god.

I felt like i was set on fire.

Davis and her husband, actor julius tennon, are both executive producers, through their company juvee productions.

You are there.

You're catapulted right there.

You're not reading it from a book.

Listen, this speech has lived with me since 1968.

I learned it when i was in 8th grade.

I performed it my whole life.

To come back around and us to be producing this, it's just incredible.

It was almost like a gift.

Re-creating dr. king took movie magic.

With technology used in films like the curious case of benjamin button and the avengers.

The animators used two men to create a virtual doctor king.

A look a like to build his face.... and actor stephon ferguson who re- enacted every breath, word and movement& while wearing a motion capture suit and helmet i put myself in that place.

What was he doing?

How was he feeling?

What did he eat for breakfast?

By making it feel as real as possible, the creators hope viewers today-like the crowds of 1963-are empowered by dr. king's urgent sense of service martin luther king was a doer.

He gave his life for it.

If i were to inject this seed into the young generation, it is that seed that you've gotta do it.

You've gotta be the doers.

á the exhibit is up and running.

It opens today here in chicago.

It will remain here at the dusable museum in chicago until november before moving on to other locations.

Adriana diaz cbs news chicago.

If you are planning on traveling to cities with major museum exhibits or just a fun getaway, you want to stick close to your kids on flights.

But the airlines do not always assign families seats together.

Now, a new online petion is calling on three major airlines to allow parents to be seated with their children - at no extra charge.

Michael george reports.

-nats- betsey roach says she'd spare no expense to sit next to her 9-year-old son, bernie, on a plane.

I would not want to have him sit anywhere besides by me.

According to consumer reports -- many airlines require travelers pay áextraá, to be guaranteed a seat next to children under 13.

The base expectation should be that kids and their parents sit together.

The company launched an on- line petition, which has already garnered over 90- thousand signatures, demanding airlines stop separating families.

Anna laitin of consumer reports says the move not only poses a security concern...but a safety one.

We're been hearing growing concerns about abusive behavior by passengers.

And, children seated alone - we don't know who they're seated next too.

While a number of airlines charge extra for family seating, the online petion specifically calls out united, delta, and american airlines for their policies...urging them to put safety before profits.

United, delta and american airlines tells cbs news they already have policies in place to ensure children sit next to an accompanying adult...but they did not specifically address the demand they stop charging parents for seating changes.

Kids are sometimes afraid to be around other people, to be alone next to other people parents we spoke with say no airline should put a price on keeping families together michael george cbs news.

More and more of us are getting our steps.

Spending time walking each day.

If you walk to work or the store, you're facing increasing danger from distracted drivers.

A new study shows pedestrian deaths hit a 30 year high last year.

Kris van cleave reports.

For the second time this week -- a child was hit and killed crossing a brooklyn new york street... as new research out today finds pedestrian deaths have surged 53%...distracted driving, and walking, with smart phones are factors, as is drug and alcohol abuse, and warming weather bringing more pedestrians outside.

21 year old angelina pinedo, walking to her sisters house in redondo beach, ca when she was killed by a hit and run driver.

My baby sister had the most amazing soul.

And i wouldn't be surprised if she were here telling me to forgive that person.

Three quarters of pedestrian deaths happen at night-- most on local roads and away from intersections.

The governor's highway safety association's russ martin says drivers and walkers distracted by smart phones is a growing problem.

We see drivers driving distracted and when a person is distracted by their phone or some other source, they're less likely to see a pedestrian.

Tag: to cut down on these deadly incidents, the study recommened adding crosswalks for pedestrians and improving street lighting.

Obviously, less cell phone use while driving or walking would help too.

Rare disease day was recognized over the weekend.

It's a day to raise awareness for the millions of people battling rare diseases.

Now a new treatment for one of those conditions is giving patients hope.

Chris martinez takes a look at the medical breakthrough.

Dr: "the doubl visions been a little bit better?"

Argie: "yes.

Argie bertolucci is finally feeling like herself again - after months of battling an aggressive eye disease that was only getting worse.

"i was feeling sick double vision all over now, having a really hard time seeing..."

Argie is one of the first thyroid eye disease patients to receive the drug tepezza - the first medication that's just been approved to treat the painful, rare condition.

Nats&"just loo right at me&" thyroid eye disease causes the muscles and fatty tissues behind the eye to become inflamed - forcing the eye to bulge forward.

Patients can experience headaches, double vision, light sensitivity and even lose their sight entirely.

"when thes muscles get bigger, they start to squeeze the optic nerve."

Dr. raymond douglas is an oculoplastic surgeon with cedars-sinai medical center.

He say the new medicaton is a game changer in the battle against rare diseases.

Thyroid eye disease affects up to 20-thousand americans every year.

It is one of more than 7- thousand rare diseases and no treatments exist for most.

With increased awareness and more research, patients and doctors hope that can change.

"there is the will there are people who are very anxious to work on these diseases, but the funding is very hard to achieve."

Argie's treatment will include eight infusions delivered through an i-v - over 24 weeks.

She says she's already seeing her symptoms improve.

"i was reall shocked at how fast and appreciative because i was in so much pain i couldn't function."

Giving her a more hopeful vision of her future.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles.

A tupelo based ministry is helping residents in jackson whose homes were flooded after heavy rains.

Wcbi's allie martin spent two days on the ground with teams from "eigh days of hope."

In part one of "finding hope" hear from some of those flood victims who are thankful for the help.

Pkg as trina blackmon was packing her pots, pans, a volunteer with eight days of hope was busy trying to salvage the blackmon's new garbage disposal.

"the water jus came fast, all of a sudden, just a few hours, it was up."

Trina and her husband darrell have lived in their home on cypress trail for nearly thirty years and have seen heavy rains before, but the recent record rainfall sent the nearby pearl river out of its banks and into their home.

Nats trina and her husband heed a mandatory evacuation.

When they were able to return a few days later, their home was devastated by the floodwaters.

Nats once residents could get back into their homes, teams with pontotoc county based "eight day of hope" were o scene, as part of the ministry's "rapid response initiative.

"we're here in th neighborhood, mucking out, or mudding out, we take belongings from the homes, most is going to the street, separated into piles, we remove carpet, padding, floors, take drywall, off walls, then pull all nails, clean it well, we come back and spray a chemical that will kill mold."

Standup bridge it's easy as you drive down streets in areas hit hard by flooding, see piles of debris and think of all of it as trash, but for each family , each item, like this kid's drum kit, has a special memory.

So to have eight days of hope come in and start the cleanup process is a big help.

"these are m angels and i have told everybody, these are truly angels sent from heaven and i love all of them, they come in and do what they need to do, not asking any questions and they are sending out a whole lot of prayers, we have prayed so much."

Other residents , like pastor betty johnson, say the work done by eight days of hope volunteers will leave lasting positive impacts.

"they have trul shown love of jesus like never before, they are one of only agencies you see going round and round,helping."

All work done by eight days of hope is at no cost to the homeowner.

The work builds friendships, helps homeowners save money and lets volunteers put hands and feet to their christian faith.

In jackson, allie martin, wcbi news tag eight days of hope will be working in jackson through march seventh.

Mid morning hi history has been made in kansas over the weekend.

More than a hundred wrestlers competed in the first-ever state championships just for girls.

Jamie yuccas takes a look at their hard-fought victory.

She's a country girl& no stranger to hard work& and nothing can keep her down& on the farm & or anywhere else "push it, push it& 18-year old nicky moore has been wrestling boys for years, on the nickerson high varsity squad.

She is oneone of five girls on the team.

I don't know if anyone could have seen this coming .

She still remembers being bullied as a kid.

I was really quiet.

I kinda walked with my head down.

I stayed by myself.

Why?

I didn't think i was good enough to be where i am today.

átodayá, she ranks ánumber oneá in the state in her female weight class... áthirdá in the nation.

With a shot at the 2024 olympics.... and ánowá on her way to clinch her first state title.

"good job nick that was made possible by coach doug kretzer and his daughter mya.

It kinda takes a girl that's serious wrestling about wrestling to convince a coach that it's a worthy endeavor.

They went to the mat to get girls wrestling recognized as an official sport.

It was never easy, like competing and being on a team full of boys./ day and night, like you wrestle with these people.

Like it's really like difficult.

It was four years before there was a girls team..

Too álateá for mya& but not for hundreds of others &like nickerson heavy weight maddi miller& who says wrestling gave her self confidence.

I don't think i would be such an outgoing and a happy person like i am now if i didn't do wrestling.

Miller walked into regionals, undefeated&.

What is the strategy?

I wanna go get a state title as a freshman&like&let' s go!!

Laughs& "yeah, we'r going&" áonceá an elusive goal, ánowá in reach &..

"and you champion from áonceá an elusive goal, ánowá in reach &..

"and you champion from nickerson at 116 points, nichole moore&" jy, cbs news, mcpherson, kansas for the cbs series "pushing th limits," we meet blind entrepreneur who is making rock climbing accessible to the visually impaired.

22- year- old matthew shifrin invented a simple system using álegosá to help people climb when they can't see.

Dana jacobson shows us how this system relies on memory and touch.

Above your left shoulder you've got a good one.

You don't have to rock climb to know& left foot it's no easy feat..

áevená with perfect vision.

But matthew shifrin is proof that - in climbing - lack of sight is a conquerable obstacle.

// a sighted climber comes to the wall, looks at it, and then is able to really think their process through even before they get on the wall, // 21:52:01 and so // i was thinking, "yo know, there's gotta be a way to create a system so that blind people can feel climbing routes before they climb them."

Nat pop matt with legos that system relies on the caller - who is their eyes on the ground - to mock up the wall using legos.

222615 dana: so each lego, each piece represents a different type of foothold that he'll know.

Max: yeah.

Shifrin's caller is max hernandez& and in a matter of minutes - 2230 dana: oh i can see it.

Now it makes sense.

He converts áthisá wall into this map of legos.

Nats 223340 max: this is when it gets steep and you're traversing right.

Matt: ah smart.

Big jug, big jug.

Cool should we try it?

Shifrin was born with a condition that causes abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina... which creates scarring - resulting in complete blindness.

He says - in many ways - legos gave him eyes.

Dana jacobson: 21:48:40 how do legos help you see the world around you?

Matthew shifrin: 21:48:43 they miniaturize the world because when blind people touch things touch is sequential.

I can't touch a whole building.

I can touch a window, then a column, then a step.

And then be like, "oh this must be a building."

But whe you build with lego, the scale is so small and so convenient that you're able to take in entire buildings, entire cityscapes with a single hand.

Dana jacobson: 21:49:09 the idea that something that's a child's toy could open up the world for you i think is pretty incredible to some people.-- matthew shifrin: 21:49:18 oh, it's thrilling.

A sentiment echoed by visually- impaired climbers mandi curtis and justen proctor.

Dana jacobson: 20:48:13 how have legos made you a better climber, mandi?

Mandi curtis: 20:48:16 // matt really brought this to life from nowhere, and i joke that he's some kind of wizard // 20:48:37 the way that you can take legos and really write out a climb in a very tactile way, helps me understand not even the precision of the shapes of the holds, but the-- the way the climb is gonna flow.

20:56:29 // and that helps me understand how to position my body.

And that's really crucial for me // 20:56:45 so that i can conserve energy and become a better climber even faster.

Dana jacobson: 20:57:12 justen, how 'bout for you?

Justen proctor: 20:49:51 oh, i thought that was an amazing idea.

// it was like-- that was a perfect-- solution because we also wanted something that was // mobile that we, you know, // where legos you can just come up to the route and the routes change often and just do that accordingly.

20:50:28 and you can move from climb to climb without that lag time of waiting.

Proctor has a degenerative eye condition which over time caused him to lose all his vision& justen proctor: 20:47:44 // i-- i like to push the envelope.

But i know what my limits are too at the same time.- and curtis has sight in only one eye& which she describes as looking through a door's peep hole.

Dana jacobson: 20:53:06 // why is it important that somebody that has a limitation do a sport like this?

Mandi curtis: 20:53:24 i think the thing is, like, we always think about disabilities as limiting.

But the truth is, like, it's not the disability that limits the person, it's the world that we live in that limits people.

20:53:37 // you know, we need society to take the extra step to allow us the room, the accessibility for us to do what we would naturally do anyway.

And it's become shifrin's personal mission to keep paving the way for more access to the disabled community.

Matthew shifrin: // and kind of f-- f-- i think it's really up to us to always be energized as disabled people, or just people who think from a different perspective.

21:58:27 everyone deserves the thrill of doing something that they never thought was possible.

He hopes this lego system will be used at the paralympics... and adapted for other sports like skiing - so blind skiers can know what to expect before they go down a route.

