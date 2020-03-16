Matt Hancock: We are in a war against an invisible killer

Global  

Speaking in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has highlighted how the UK is at war with the invisible killer Covid-19 virus as he announced increased efforts to bolster testing capacity and ventilation equipment.

Report by Etemadil.

