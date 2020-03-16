Global  

Report: Vikings Reach Agreement On 2-Year Contract Extension With QB Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension, Liz Collin reports (0:18).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Mar.

16, 2020

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings agree to two-year contract extension

Kirk Cousins, 31, was set to enter his final season in Minnesota after he signed a three-year, fully...
