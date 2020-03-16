Global  

Local casinos closing temporarily

The Oneida Indian Nation is closing its three casino locations starting Monday until further notice.

Any plans on how they can continue to operate during this time?

The oneida nation today said it will temporarily close its three casino properties turning stone resort casino, point place casino and yellow brick k road casino starting today at 5pm.

There is no timeline for reopening at this time.

Ceo ray halalbritter said this - "the well-being of our members, employees, guests and community at- largegee to the covid-19 o ray halbritter said this - "the well-bei already r membclose all of our




