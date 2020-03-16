Global  

TSA Now Allowing Passengers to Have Large Bottles of Hand Sanitizer in Carry-On Bags

TSA Now Allowing Passengers to Have Large Bottles of Hand Sanitizer in Carry-On Bags

TSA Now Allowing Passengers to Have Large Bottles of Hand Sanitizer in Carry-On Bags

The TSA has announced it will allow passengers to have larger bottles of hand sanitizer in their carry-on, which is good news for those traveling amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

