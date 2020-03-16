Global  

Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Tasked with establishing government, former Israeli forces chief calls for unity coalition amid coronavirus outbreak.

Netanyahu's rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government [Video]

Netanyahu's rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government

The Joint Arab List and Avigdor Liberman, of ultranationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party, recommend Gantz over Netanyahu.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
