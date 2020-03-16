Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Trudeau > Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian abuse victims irritated by bishops' secrecy (CNS)

“The Canadian bishops’ standing committee for the Responsible Ministry and Protection of Minors...
Catholic Culture - Published

'The time is now to act': COVID-19 spreading in Canada with no known link to travel, previous cases

COVID-19 is spreading in Canadian communities among people with no known link to travel or previously...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marian_kwok

Marian Kwok RT @RosieBarton: More: the Prime Minister says if you are a Canadian abroad now is the time to COME HOME. And if you are home...now is the… 2 seconds ago

AnimatedHokie

Cheri RT @Yamiche: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to close borders to non-Canadian nationals or permanent residents. Also said, "We also recommend th… 39 seconds ago

LynnWall23

LynnWall23 RT @Devin_Heroux: "Let me be clear. If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home." - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 1 minute ago

beautydyah

Dyah RT @COVIDPandemic: 🇨🇦 #COVID19 : Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, announces that borders will be closed to all non-citizens of Can… 2 minutes ago

kokomanu_31

Koko @glitterfartso The problem is on our end, not yours. Our prime minister made the announcement earlier today that Ca… https://t.co/2eAvFuS0nt 2 minutes ago

NNorma192

NNorma RT @FP_Champagne: OFFICIAL ADVICE TO CANADIANS ABROAD: We recommend that Canadian travellers return to Canada via commercial means while… 3 minutes ago

JAMenziesAuthor

J. A. Menzies RT @wendygillis: Marco Garofalo has #COVID19. So does his father. And his grandfather. A look at how a late-February trip to Northern Ita… 3 minutes ago

OlaotanMayowa

NURSE Otukoya💥 RT @DrOlufunmilayo: The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has announced that ALL non-Canadians will NOT be allowed anymore into Can… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wrestler Chris Benoit’s Heartbreaking Final Days Examined in REELZ Documentary [Video]

Wrestler Chris Benoit’s Heartbreaking Final Days Examined in REELZ Documentary

Lingering questions. Late Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit’s life came to a shocking end in 2007 when he killed his wife and 7-year-old son at their Georgia home before hanging himself in a devastating..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:13Published
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.