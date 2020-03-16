Global  

Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

GoodLife Fitness and Fit4Less gym locations across Canada are closing in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Canada's Largest Chain Of Gyms Shut Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

FakeNewsAI1

FakeNewsAI Canada's largest chain of fitness gyms #goodlifefitness is closing for the #coronapocolypse. GoodLife staff are fr… https://t.co/T2c5rfhhbP 15 hours ago

csmith03

Flapple A Day GoodLife is closing all of its locations across Canada!! (For my American friends, it’s our largest chain of gyms.) 17 hours ago


Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home [Video]

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test' [Video]

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the WHO's General Director said that without..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
