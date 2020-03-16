Press Pass - 3/15/20

Charlotte Leigh RT @aminnidar: And yes ... @RandPaul living up to his reputation ... pushing an amendment he KNOWS won't pass but he gets LOTS of press and… 1 minute ago

Andre RT @BethLynch2020: Dems: pass paid sick leave bill that excludes 80% of the workforce. Claim they were "working with" GOP. Endure 4 strai… 2 minutes ago

Guy Simpson RT @AndrewScheer: Conservatives are ready to return to Ottawa to pass emergency legislation ASAP to support Canadians affected by COVID-19.… 5 minutes ago

Cyndicat RT @ShirleyYooggest: @samanthamaiden I thought he was a bit waffly and didn't really say anything much helpful, except "don't hoard". This… 13 minutes ago

Maddy @alx This is exactly what he needs to start doing. Call out the publication/network and the actual reporter. If the… https://t.co/8UVxFWee6k 14 minutes ago

Amin Elchie RT @dailynation: Kirinyaga MCAs pass motion to abolish Waiguru’s press unit https://t.co/6k6AUhJxHX 22 minutes ago