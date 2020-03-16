Global  

Trudeau Restricts Most Non-Residents From Entering Canada In New Travel Ban

Addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government&apos;s latest plans to combat COVID-19 in Canada.

New measures include closing Canada’s borders to international travellers and limiting incoming flights.

During his statement, the PM reminded Canadians, “We will keep your family safe.”

