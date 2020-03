23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for March 16, 2020

AND I'M ALYSSA FLORES.WE'RE CONTINUING TO FOLLOW THEVERY FLUID SITUATIONINVOLVING THE CORONAVIRUS INCALIFORNIA -- AND HOW LOCALAGENCIES ARE WORKING TO PREPAREFOR IT.THOUGH THERE ARE STILL NOCONFIRMED CASES LOCALLY --OFFICIALS ARE TAKING EVERYPRECAUTION IN THE EVENT ITDOES ARRIVE.THE KERN COUNTY SUPERINTENDENTOF SCHOOLSOFFICE JUST WRAPPED UP ABRIEFING -- TO ADDRESS THECLOSURE OF CAMPUSES LATER THISWEEK.23ABC'S BAYAN WANG IS AT THESUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLSBUILDING DOWNTOWN -- WITH MOREON WHAT WASDISCUSSED..BAYAN..THAT'S RIGHT MIKE AND ALYSSA..AD LIBREPORTING LIVE..

THERE ARE "NO" CASES OF COVID-19 IN KERN COUNTY. IN CALIFORNIA..

WITH 17 NOT REQUIRING FURTHER OBSERVATION..

A HUGE PLUNGE AT THE OPENING BELL.. TRIGGERED THE AUTOMATIC 15-MINUTE TRADING HALT... IT DROPPED 10 PERCENT THEN.. ROSE A BIT..

THE SPREAD OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO CLIMB..

ACROSS THE U-S THERE'S NOW MORE THAN 3,000 CASES. SCHOOL SYSTEMS ARE CLOSING LEAVING TENS OF MILLIONS OF STUDENTS AT HOME. CITIES AND STATES ARE ORDERING BARS TO CLOSE -- AND IN SOME AREAS..

RESTAURANTS AS WELL. THERE'S GROWING CONCERN ABOUT THE HEALTHCARE WORKERS TREATING INFECTED PATIENTS -- AND BECOMING INFECTED THEMSELVES. ABC'S TREVOR AULT HAS THE LATEST. UNPRECEDENTED CHANGES ARE ROLLING OUT ACROSS THE COUNTRY-- IN HOPES OF SLOWING THE RELENTLESS SPREAD OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS--

FAUCI/IMMUNOLOG IST:"THE WORST IS YET AHEAD FORUS?

"NATIONWIDE?

AT LEAST 64-THOUSAND SCHOOLSCLOSED?

IMPACTING NEARLY30-MILLIONSTUDENTS... [GFX] FROM LOSANGELES?

TO MILWAUKEE?

TONEW YORK CITY?

THE LARGESTSCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE COUNTRY.[END GFX]SOT DE BLASIO YESTERDAY:"WE DEPEND ON OUR FIRSTRESPONDERS, TRANSITWORKERS, HEALTH CARE WORKERS WHONEED THEIR KIDSTO BE IN SCHOOL.

// [17:32:47]IT'SGONNA BE VERY DIFFICULT FOR ALOT OF FAMILIES."AT AIRPORTS-AMERICANS SHOULDERTO SHOULDER INCRAMMED LINES WAITING HOURS FORMEDICAL SCREENINGS-CONCERNED ABOUT CONTRACTINGCOVID-19BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF SOCIALSPACING.ONE NBA ATHLETE WHO CONTRACTEDTHE CORONAVIRUS,SPEAKING OUT ON GMA TODAY.SOT DONOVAN MITCHELL"I THINK THAT'S THE SCARIESTPART ABOUT THIS VIRUS, IS THATYOU MAY SEEM FINE, BE FINE ANDYOU NEVER KNOW WHO YOU MAY BETALKING TO WHO THEY'RE GOINGHOME TO." AND AS MORE CONFIRMEDCASES SPREAD HERE AT HOME-OFFICIALS ALREADY FEAROVERWHELMING STRAIN ON THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM-CUOMO: WE DON'T HAVE THECAPACITY TO BUILD MOREHOSPITALS QUICKLY.

THE ONLY WAYWOULD BE IF THE ARMYCORPS OF ENGINEERS CAME IN,WORKED WITH THE STATES TORETROFIT EXISTING BUILDINGS.

ANUMBER OF HEALTHCARE WORKERSHAVE ALREADY TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID 19- A NURSE'S UNION INOHIO-DEMANDINGMORE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TOSAFEGUARDAGAINST INFECTED PATIENTS.

A NUMBER OF HEALTHCARE WORKERS HAVE ALREADY TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID 19- A NURSE'S UNION IN OHIO- DEMANDING MORE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO SAFEGUARD AGAINST INFECTED PATIENTS. SOT DEBORAH ARMS: "WE ARE VERY CONCERNED THAT WHEN THIS VIRUS PEAKS, WE HAVE ENOUGH OF THIS EQUIPMENT FOR OUR NURSES TO CARE FOR OUR PATIENTS PROPERLY" ADDITIONAL CORONAVIRUS LEGISLATION IS ON THE WAY. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL SAYS HE'S BEEN TALKING TO COMMITTEE MEMBERS "ABOUT THE NEXT STEPS." THEY INCLUDE ASSISTING AMERICANS DEALING WITH FINANCIAL HARDSHIPS AND BOOSTING THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM. MCCONNELL'S STATEMENT FOLLOWS THE HOUSE PASSING A SECOND CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE THIS WEEKEND. THE HOUSE'S BILL HAS PROVISIONS THAT INCREASES UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE AND A NATIONAL PAID SICK LEAVE PROGRAM. SOME REPUBLICANS, LIKE WISCONSIN SENATOR RON JOHNSON, HAVE ISSUES WITH THE HOUSE BILL. JOHNSON SAYS THE PAID SICK LEAVE PROVISION WILL HURT SMALL BUSINESSES.