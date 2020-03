San Diego creates community response fund amid coronavirus

EVERYWHERE TO WORK FROM HOME.I'M VIRGINIA CHA.JIM IS OFF TODAY.HERE IN SAN DIEGO, REGIONALLEADERS ANNOUNCED FINANCIAL HELPIS ON THE WAY FOR NONPROFITORGANIZATIONS.THOSE GROUPS A HELPING SANDIEGO CITIZENS WITH THECORONAVIRUS.THEY ARE CALLING THIS ACOMMUNITY RESPONSE FUND?Reporter: YES, VIRGINIA.THIS NEWS CONFERENCE BEHIND MEIS JUST WINDING DOWN NOW BUT WEHAVE LEARNED THAT THEY AREJOINING CITIES LIKE L.A.

ANDOTHERS IN THE BAY AREA THAT HAVEALREADY CREATED A FUND LIKETHIS.SO EARLIER, COUNTY LEADERS ANDTHE HEAD OF DIFFERENTORGANIZATIONS LIKE SAN DIEGO GAS& ELECTRIC AND THE UNITED WAY OFSAN DIEGO MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENTTHAT THERE WAS 1.3 MILLIONDOLLARS S ASIDE IN A COMMUNITYRESPONSE FUND.THIS WILL HELP THEM PAY FORFOOD, RENT, PAY FOR THEUTILITIES AND SERVE AS INCOMEREPLACEMENT.THIS COMES AS SCHOOL DISTRICTSIN THE AREA CLOSE SCHOOLSFORCING PARENTS TO STAY HOMEFROM WORK AS THEY FIGURE OUTWHAT TO DO WITH CHILD CARE.THIS IS ALSO AFTER GOVERNORNEWSOM'S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT HEWANTED BARS, CLUBS AND BREWERIESAND PUBS TO CLOSE.HE'S ASKED RESTAURANTS TO CUTTHE CAPACITY BY HALF ANDPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.THIS HAS MANY EMPLOYEES WORRIEDABOUT BUSINESSES CLOSING ANDLEAVING THEM WITHOUT A PAYCHECK.THAT'S WHY COUNTY LEADERS SAYTHIS IS ALSO A HUGE PART INTAKING CARE OF THOSE IN TCUNTY.