Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

The country will be denying entry to people who are not citizens, permanent residents or US citizens.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada to bar entry for most foreigners, says Trudeau

Exceptions include US citizens, flight crews and diplomats, the Canadian prime minister says.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sampfan

Samantha Lara Cresta RT @BBCWorld: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners, says Trudeau https://t.co/Euh0hWBQtK 24 seconds ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Coronavirus: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners - Trudeau https://t.co/F4g9NxlfAP 6 minutes ago

PADUANEVES

ANTONIO PADUA NEVES Coronavirus: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners - Trudeau https://t.co/kkQ91kcSXp 11 minutes ago

KeithPDX

Keith Coronavirus: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners - Trudeau https://t.co/J7Q7ZVKhPQ 14 minutes ago

PosiblMedia

Posibl. Canada to bar entry for most foreigners https://t.co/NuL00wmMAb 16 minutes ago

ChuckieJamesJR

Chuckie 🎩🎲Davis BBC News - Coronavirus: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners - Trudeau https://t.co/g8UzMcnhKa 19 minutes ago

tansinecosine

Mr. Couturier BBC News - Coronavirus: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners - Trudeau https://t.co/Rk5N3HXbyP 19 minutes ago

Matthew82060400

Matthew Smith RT @BradBradsweet: Canada to bar entry for most foreigners https://t.co/4Hlozkkv8b 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.