Canada to bar entry to most foreigners 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:53s - Published Canada to bar entry to most foreigners The country will be denying entry to people who are not citizens, permanent residents or US citizens.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Canada to bar entry for most foreigners, says Trudeau Exceptions include US citizens, flight crews and diplomats, the Canadian prime minister says.

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like