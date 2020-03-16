NFL Draft 2020 events in Las Vegas have been canceled
In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.
DESPITE THE CELEBRATION BEING CANCELLED -- THE N-F-L DRAFT ITSELF- WILL STILL TAKE PLACE WITH TEAMS SELECTING PLAYERS BETWEEN APRIL 23RD AND 25TH -- RIGHT NOW - THE NFL SAYS IT'S EXPLORING NEW INNOVATIVE OPTIONS FOR HOW AND WHERE THE DRAFT WILL BE CONDUCTED - THE LEAGUE ALSO SAYS THE DRAFT WILL STILL BE TELEVISED. THE N-F-L PLANS TO PROVIDE MORE DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.