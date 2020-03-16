Ellie Goulding teases 'classically influenced' new album The 33-year-old pop star has described her new album, which is due for release in June 2020, as a "big soundscape and one big film" and revealed she shows off her multi-instrumentalist talent as she plays piano, guitar, and bass on the tracks.

Ellie recently kicked off her new era with the release of the single 'Worry About Me', which features US musician blackbear.

Ellie speaking on 'Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden': This year marks a decade since Ellie emerged onto the music scene with her debut album, 'Lights', and she recently opened up about how she finds her older material "cringey".