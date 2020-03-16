St. Martin High Indoor Percussion Group puts on finale show

In galveston, texas.- - with the wide-ranging - cancellations now reaching- school districts and activities- in south mississippi, one schoo- group took the time this weeken- to highlight what - really matters in life.

- the st.

Martin high indoor- percussion group put- together a last-minute finale - show for friends and- family on saturday, after - concerns over the coronavirus - canceled their upcoming world - championship competition in - ohio, as well as a weekend- competition in gulfport.- their performance revolved- around the story of - world war two veteran don kunke- and the themes of faith,- family, and friends, themes tha- director john dunlap says - are important at this time.

- - "the bond and the relationship that you- have with people that are aroun- you, that are special and - important, you know,- it's not going to be broken,- these kids, what they've got- here right now, that bond - will never be broken."

- - - this is the second year of the- indoor percussion - program at st.

Martin, and the- finale gave seniors