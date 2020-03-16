Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > St. Martin High Indoor Percussion Group puts on finale show

St. Martin High Indoor Percussion Group puts on finale show

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
St. Martin High Indoor Percussion Group puts on finale show

St. Martin High Indoor Percussion Group puts on finale show

With the wide-ranging cancellations now reaching school districts and activities in South Mississippi, one school groups took the time this weekend to highlight what really matters in life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

St. Martin High Indoor Percussion Group puts on finale show

In galveston, texas.- - with the wide-ranging - cancellations now reaching- school districts and activities- in south mississippi, one schoo- group took the time this weeken- to highlight what - really matters in life.

- the st.

Martin high indoor- percussion group put- together a last-minute finale - show for friends and- family on saturday, after - concerns over the coronavirus - canceled their upcoming world - championship competition in - ohio, as well as a weekend- competition in gulfport.- their performance revolved- around the story of - world war two veteran don kunke- and the themes of faith,- family, and friends, themes tha- director john dunlap says - are important at this time.

- - "the bond and the relationship that you- have with people that are aroun- you, that are special and - important, you know,- it's not going to be broken,- these kids, what they've got- here right now, that bond - will never be broken."

- - - this is the second year of the- indoor percussion - program at st.

Martin, and the- finale gave seniors




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.