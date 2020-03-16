Endless lines at cannabis shops amid Netherlands coronavirus closures 

Global  

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
The grass is always greener -- especially in the land of tulips.

After Dutch Health Minister Bruno Bruins ordered the closure of shops such as cafes, restaurants and sports clubs until April 6, citizens rushed to their local cannabis-licensed shops.

