Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' halts production 'The Rock' is starring in the Netflix comedy-thriller alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds but production has been put on hiatus for a fortnight amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Dwayne is in total agreement that shooting has been halted and insists the most important thing now is for the cast and crew to "take care of their families" during this pandemic.

