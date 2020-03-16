Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' halts production

Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' halts production

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' halts production

Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' halts production

Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' halts production 'The Rock' is starring in the Netflix comedy-thriller alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds but production has been put on hiatus for a fortnight amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Dwayne is in total agreement that shooting has been halted and insists the most important thing now is for the cast and crew to "take care of their families" during this pandemic.

Dwayne Johnson via Instagram: Dwayne Johnson via Instagram: Dwayne Johnson via Instagram:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice halts production


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Dwayne Johnson delivers heartfelt message to cast and crew of Netflix's Red Notice movie as production halts https://t.co/lwO5ZNkbPt 2 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice halts production - Production on Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' has been suspended due t… https://t.co/OX2ykkHZqf 1 hour ago

timmassam

Timothy Assam I just posted "Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis" on Reddit https://t.co/RQ6UBnCZKj 5 hours ago

timmassam

Timothy Assam I just posted "Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis" on Reddit https://t.co/lM5SNZfH1o 5 hours ago

timmassam

Timothy Assam I just posted "Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis" on Reddit https://t.co/nS6Evjokyc 5 hours ago

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/MFud9ooxEy https://t.co/K4XwhSql9I 10 hours ago

toyul2

Toyul2 RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/oXKUfboz7k ht… 10 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Dwayne Johnson halts production on Red Notice due to coronavirus crisis… https://t.co/rGEqfMRzPm 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice halts production [Video]

Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice halts production

Production on Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' has been suspended due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.