Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

U.S. President Donald Trump dispelled rumors on Monday and said that "at this time" his administration is not considering a national quarantine, as he announced beefed up measures to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

"At this point not nationwide," Trump told reporters at a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House on Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.