Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Updates On COVID-19 Response

PRIMO NUTMEG “Murphy signed an executive order Monday that mandates all non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment bu… https://t.co/YILHFkX7k8 43 minutes ago

tobi r. RT @TheAPJournalist: New Jersey Governor Murphy is about to give another update on the state's coronavirus response: https://t.co/PpYAIx6y6Z 1 hour ago

Fred Richani of TSC News RT @NJShorePatch: Governor Murphy update on coronavirus https://t.co/ulmSjxWOm6 1 hour ago

Tom Davis Governor Murphy update on coronavirus https://t.co/ulmSjxWOm6 1 hour ago

ことりん＠財務金融翻訳 Coronavirus Update: New Jersey announces school shutdown as cases reach 178 statewide https://t.co/dTewv4PNta via @ABC7NY 2 hours ago

Mike V.P. Bergen County will have one of two initial FEMA coronavirus testing facilities in New Jersey. https://t.co/Act892jHXh 2 hours ago

Marilyn Gonzalez It's sad to hear this; a hard call to make but I'm proud of Gov. Murphy...he just went through surgery to remove a… https://t.co/nNuMf5PJvI 2 hours ago