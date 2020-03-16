Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Kurylenko starred as Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace".

According to CNN, she announced the news Sunday on her official Instagram account.

She posted that she is "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus".

The Ukrainian born star has appeared in movies including "Magic City" and "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote".