Latest Headlines On Coronavirus Outbreak

SOCIAL DISTANCING WHENEVERPOSSIBLE.AND SO MUCH YET ISHAPPENING TODAY.HERE ARE LATEST HEADLINES YOUNEED TO KNOW B COVID 19OUTBREAK.PENNSYLVANIA AND ATTORNEYGOVERNORS ANNOUNCED STATEWIDESHUT DOWNS ALL NONESSENTIALBUSINESSES WILL BE CLOSING, INNEW JERSEY, THAT STARTS AT8:00 P.M.

N PENNSYLVANIA THATWILL START AT MIDNIGHT.HERE'S GOVERNOR TOM WOLF.THIS ISN'T A DECISION THATI TAKE LIGHTLY AT ALL, IT ISONE THAT I'M MAKING BECAUSEMEDICAL EXPERTS BELIEVE THATIT IS THE ONLY WAY WE CANPREVENT OUR HOSPITALS FROMBEING OVERWHELMED BY PATIENTS.THIS DECISION WAS MADE INCONJUNCTION WITH THE OFFICIALSAT ALL LEVELS.IN PHILADELPHIA MAYOR JIMKENNEY'S CALLING FORRESTAURANTS TO ONLY OFFER TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY, AND NO DINEIN SERVICES.THAT STARTS AT 5:00 P.M.THROUGH AT LEAST MARCH 27TH.ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERCIALBUSINESSES SHOULD REMAINOPENED LIKE SUPERMARKET,PHARMACIES AND GAS STATIONS.ALSO IN NEW JERSEY GOVERNORPHIL MURPHY ANNOUNCED CLOSURESOF ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES,STARTING WEDNESDAY, AND NUMBEROF CASENESS NEW JERSEY HASSKYROCKETED FROM 98 TO 176.AND PENNSYLVANIA, THE NUMBEROF CASES IS 76, IN DELAWARE,EIGHT CASES A YOU WILL IN NEWCASTLE COUNTY.DELAWARE RESTAURANTS AND BARSWILL CLOSE TO DINE IN