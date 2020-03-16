Man Charged For Allegedly Threatening Adam Schiff 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:34s - Published Man Charged For Allegedly Threatening Adam Schiff A man in Connecticut has reportedly been charged for allegedly threatening to kill US Representative Adam Schiff.

Connecticut man charged with threatening to kill Adam Schiff "I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in," the man...

