Man Charged For Allegedly Threatening Adam Schiff

A man in Connecticut has reportedly been charged for allegedly threatening to kill US Representative Adam Schiff.

Connecticut man charged with threatening to kill Adam Schiff

"I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in," the man...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Reuters



indiesoulmag

NESSE DEMPS RT @CBSThisMorning: Robert Phelps, 62, faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic chai… 2 hours ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Robert Phelps, 62, faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic… https://t.co/OKZ2ELBmTi 9 hours ago


Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff [Video]

Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

A Rochester-area man has been arrested and charged with threatening New York State Senator Charles Schumer and California Congressman Adam Schiff, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published
