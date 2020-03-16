Trump administration urging Americans avoid groups of 10 people or more

Donna Young "We don't have an order," Trump says in response to @DevinNunes urging Americans to go out & eat at restaurants, co… https://t.co/VlFN2P7qlQ 44 minutes ago

Mᥲrιᥲ Pᥙᥱrtᥲ-Rιᥱrᥲ Trump Administration is hardening the measures, urging Americans to stay home. 1 hour ago

Thomas Bloom Just a timely reminder that the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to gut affordable care act protect… https://t.co/G5dQp1p452 7 hours ago

Francis X Govers III RT @business: The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funnel those t… 2 days ago

John Lothian RT @bpolitics: The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funnel those… 4 days ago

Кнут Гамсун RT @BloombergAsia: The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funnel th… 4 days ago

Bloomberg Asia The Trump administration is recommending a 14-day self-isolation for Americans returning from Europe, and will funn… https://t.co/G0f57GzozE 4 days ago