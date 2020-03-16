Global  

Trump administration urging Americans avoid groups of 10 people or more

Trump administration urging Americans avoid groups of 10 people or more

Trump administration urging Americans avoid groups of 10 people or more

The Trump administration is urging Americans to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people, not just in bars and restaurants but in homes.

Trump Says at Briefing WH Now Recommending People ‘Avoid Gathering in Groups of More Than 10’

The Trump administration is announcing nationwide recommendations for how people can best avoid...
Mediaite - Published

Coronavirus: Trump says coronavirus crisis may last all summer

Mr Trump said that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS News



President Trump Tells Americans to Avoid Groups of 10 or More to Slow Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

President Trump Tells Americans to Avoid Groups of 10 or More to Slow Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump has announced national guidelines to help slow the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:12Published
States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus [Video]

States Plead With President Trump For A Coordinated response To Coronavirus

U.S. states implored the Trump administration on Monday to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many cities and states are following the recommendation of the CDC and banning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
