MLB Opening Day Pushed Back At Least 8 Weeks

MLB Opening Day Pushed Back At Least 8 Weeks

MLB Opening Day Pushed Back At Least 8 Weeks

The league said it decided to further postpone the 2020 season after the CDC advised against gatherings of 50 or more people for at least eight weeks.

MLB Opening Day pushed back at least until May

Major League Baseball announced Monday it would push back the beginning of its season at least until...
bizjournals - Published

MLB pushesÂ back start date for 2020 season again

MLB will push back Opening Day in accordance with guidance from the CDCÂ restricting events of more...
Newsday - Published


StaceyGraves240

Stacey Graves RT @NYYankeesNews1: Opening Day pushed back to at least mid May 2 minutes ago

pnl1959

Larry RT @Haudricourt: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MLB commissioner: Season 'pushed back' at least into May https://t.co/4E1IgV7CbD 3 minutes ago

NYYankeesNews1

NY Yankees News Opening Day pushed back to at least mid May 5 minutes ago

dkeastllc

dK east LLC, Business & Profit Advisory MLB Opening Day pushed back at least until May https://t.co/DowWcQ67VO 7 minutes ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @JeffSkversky: 🚨 MLB opening day will be pushed back in accordance with CDC recommendation of no large group gatherings of 50 or more pe… 13 minutes ago

WHSVScoreZone

WHSV Sports Major League Baseball has pushed its start back until at least mid-May in response to COVID-19: https://t.co/IEimrxNAsS 28 minutes ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Coronavirus: MLB Opening Day pushed back until at least mid-May; owners still hoping for full schedule https://t.co/XvTziAbMAd 40 minutes ago

russfla

Russ USA TODAY: MLB commissioner: Season 'pushed back' at least into May https://t.co/1MBbpoG4Xu 47 minutes ago


MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus [Video]

MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus

Southwest Florida reacts to Major League Baseball pushing back opening day and canceling all games for spring training due the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published
WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published
