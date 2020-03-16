Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Stay Home And Isolate Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Sunday to ask her 128 million followers to stay home.

Swift posted the request after seeing "lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening." "I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," Swift wrote.

Swift recommended her fans cancel plans and isolate as much as possible.

According to CNN, Swift told her followers "don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't".