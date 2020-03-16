City Schools Offering Free Snack Lunches At 30 Locations Daily 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published A full list of locations can be found at CBSPhilly.com. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend City Schools Offering Free Snack Lunches At 30 Locations Daily PHILADELPHIA'S RITTENHOUSESECTION MATT PETRILLO FORCBS-3 EYEWITNESS NEWS.PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLDISTRICT SUPERINTENDENTWILLIAM HITE WAS ON HAND ASFREE BROWN BAG LUNCHES WEREDISTRIBUTED AT TILDEN MIDSCHOOL WILL IN PHILADELPHIATHIS MORNING THIS IS ONE OFTHE 30 LOCATIONS THAT WILL BEPROVIDING, AS ALL SCHOOLS ARECLOSED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Some Schools Still Offering Lunches During Coronavirus Closures



KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from the city's Manchester section as some schools prepare to hand out meals to students during the social distancing period of the Coronavirus outbreak. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:36 Published 3 hours ago Restaurants Offer Free Lunches During COVID-19 School Closures



WCCO's Jason DeRusha is compiling a list of free lunch options while schools are closed statewide (0:48). WCCO 4 News - March 16, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:47 Published 4 hours ago