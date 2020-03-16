Global  

Nicola Sturgeon says 'we will get through' Covid-19 crisis

Measures brought in to tackle the spread of coronavirus will “change life as we know it”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking during a briefing at Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh, the First Minister advised people who showed symptoms of Covid-19 – namely a persistent cough or a fever – to self-isolate for 14 days, along with every member of their household.

