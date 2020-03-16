Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Actor Idris Elba has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter: “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he said.

“I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.

No panic.” Elba, who posted a video also featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and is “doing okay”.

Elba said he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

“This is serious,” he said.

“Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.” Elba told fans to remain “really vigilant”.

He added: “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.

If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested, or if you’ve been exposed, do something about it.” Elba said: “We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it.

It’s been bullshit.

But, now is the time for solidarity.

Now is the time for thinking about each other.

“There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods.”