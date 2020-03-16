Global  

Harvey Weinstein released from hospital

Harvey Weinstein released from hospital

Harvey Weinstein released from hospital

Harvey Weinstein is back in jail after his hospitalisation for a "dangerous" rise in blood pressure following his sentencing hearing earlier this week.

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital with chest pains straight after being jailed for 23 years

Harvey Weinstein was taken to hospital suffering from chest pains shortly after he was sentenced to...
Independent - Published

Weinstein Has Heart Attack After Judge Gives Him 23 Years

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film producer, was taken to a New York hospital with chest pains...
NYTimes.com - Published


Harvey Weinstein suffered 'dangerous' rise in blood pressure

Harvey Weinstein suffered 'dangerous' rise in blood pressure

Harvey Weinstein's spokesman has confirmed he was hospitalised after suffering a "dangerous" rise in blood pressure following his sentencing hearing on Wednesday (11.03.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published
Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Following Harvey Weinstein's sentencing to 23 years in a New York State prison Wednesday morning, actress Kate Becksinale recounted a 2001 incident with the fallen Hollywood mogul that left her in..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:01Published
