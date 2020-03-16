Donald Glover Dropped A Surprise Album

Global  

Actor and rapper Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, dropped a surprise album on Sunday morning.

The new music provides fans with a much-needed distraction from the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

According to CNN, the album is currently only available on donaldgloverpresents.com.

In 2017, Glover said w=he would be retiring his rapper alter ego, but he keeps winning Grammys under the name.

He made Grammy history in February when "This is America" became the first rap song to win song and record of the year.

