Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MLB Pushes Back Opening Day To Mid-May

MLB Pushes Back Opening Day To Mid-May

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
MLB Pushes Back Opening Day To Mid-May

MLB Pushes Back Opening Day To Mid-May

Baltimore Orioles fans hoping the season would be able to begin in just a few weeks are likely to be waiting longer than that.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Champions League semis, final could be played in 4-day period

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League can see both semi-finals and the final...
Mid-Day - Published

South Korea reports fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases for a third day

South Korea reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, marking a third day in a row that the...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

skyjones55928

💕 Mojo 💕 RT @KSBY: Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will push back Opening Day to at least mid-May in accordance with CDC guidelines… 4 minutes ago

Jeffiuoeseattle

Jeff RT @seattletimes: Mariners players are packing their bags and heading home as the MLB season gets put on pause. (via @ryandivish) https://t… 7 minutes ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive MLB pushes opening day back until at least mid-May https://t.co/FsEto8uOSo https://t.co/ETgipXvWgA 31 minutes ago

iChinadian

𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘·王 🍁 MLB pushes opening day back until at least mid-May | CBC Sports https://t.co/nAGgSF6pC2 #COVID19 #coronavirus 41 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: Major League Baseball pushes back opening day to mid-May at earliest. Full AP MLB coverage >> https://t.co/WNszBs… 42 minutes ago

livvlewis07

Olivia Lewis RT @STLCardsNews: 'An extended period of time:' Manfred pushes back opening day indefinitely, MLB eliminates informal team workouts https:/… 43 minutes ago

STLCardsNews

STL Cardinals News 'An extended period of time:' Manfred pushes back opening day indefinitely, MLB eliminates informal team workouts https://t.co/qudwhGzhvR 44 minutes ago

genadamedia

genadamedia Video: Major League Baseball pushes back Opening Day to mid-May | SportsCenter https://t.co/25JVyPEAQp 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Outbreak movie - USA Pandemic - Coronavirus in America [Video]

Outbreak movie - USA Pandemic - Coronavirus in America

USA Pandemic - Coronavirus film: Outbreak movie trailer (1995) - Plot synopsis: Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman ("Tootsie," "Rainman") and Academy Award-nominee Morgan Freeman ("Driving Miss..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published
Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day [Video]

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

On Saint Patrick&apos;s Day, many businesses won&apos;t see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.