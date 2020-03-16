Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

'The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020' Trailer

The Ugly Duckling - Northern Ballet 2020 Trailer - Northern Ballet's hugely popular Ugly Duckling arrives on the big screen for the first time as part of an unmissable season of interactive ballets for children, narrated by Anita Rani.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Painted Bird' Trailer [Video]

'The Painted Bird' Trailer

The Painted Bird Trailer - The film follows the journey of a boy, entrusted by his Jewish parents to an elderly foster mother in an effort to escape persecution. Following a tragedy, the boy is on his..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon In 'The Quarry' First Trailer [Video]

Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon In 'The Quarry' First Trailer

Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Catalina Sandino Moreno and more star in this first trailer for 'The Quarry'. A mysterious new minister takes up residence at a rundown church in a desolate Texas town...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.